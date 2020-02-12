Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 3

at .

Did Sarah, Rory, and Ava stay safe?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3, the trio crashed a high school reunion in an attempt to stop a serial killer. 

Constantine - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3

With lives on the line, they had to keep their wits about them. 

Meanwhile, Nate, Ray, Nora, and Behrad set out on a mission to change time. 

Did it work?

Elsewhere, Constantine was annoyed that Charlie was squatting in his old home. 

23 Characters Who Came Back From the Dead
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Hey, what's with the wi-fi? I need to clap back at Blue Ivy on Cat Chat.

Zari

Ray: Well look who's finally off the clock...oh no, not again.
Nora: Oh yes, oh yes. It's the same thing every time. Kid gets a fairy godmother, what do they wish for? You get a pony, and you get a pony! Everyone gets a damn pony.
Ray: Well maybe next time you should say neigh.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

