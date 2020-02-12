Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Sarah, Rory, and Ava stay safe?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3, the trio crashed a high school reunion in an attempt to stop a serial killer.

With lives on the line, they had to keep their wits about them.

Meanwhile, Nate, Ray, Nora, and Behrad set out on a mission to change time.

Did it work?

Elsewhere, Constantine was annoyed that Charlie was squatting in his old home.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.