Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

Did Ava's new invention cause more problems for the crew?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5, the Legends found a new Encore, but it put them in the middle of a deadly battle with Genghi Khan in the 1990s Hong Kong. 

Behrad - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5

Which members of the team knew the way forward?

Meanwhile, Constantine's life was on the line, and Ray, Nora, and Gary all tried to help him. 

Which deal did he make?

Elsewhere, Behrad had been confused about Charlie's recent behavior and set out to find answers. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5 Online

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Bro, that doughnut you made me eat had me hallucinating. Starting today, I'm on a juice cleanse.

Zari

If you lose your hair I'm shaving my head in solidarity.

Gary

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Shapeshifter - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
Behrad - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
Behrad Taraz - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
Charlie - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
Ava - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5
