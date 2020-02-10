Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 7

Who was infecting people's nightmares?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 7, the Doctor found herself in mortal danger when the person who was hunting her made a devastating plan.

From ancient Syria to present day Sheffield, the doctor has to crack the case involving everyone having night terrors.

With Jack back in the swing of things, he had to make a stunning decision about whether to help the Doctor or those closest to him.

Which companion offered the best advice?

