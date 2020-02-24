Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 9

Was there hope for the human race?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 9, the Doctor and her friends faced a brutal battle across the farthest reaches of space.

With an attack from the Cybermen imminent, the Doctor had to make a devastating decision to ensure the future of humans.

Meanwhile, the person who had been stalking the doctor all season long finally surfaced.

Who was it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.