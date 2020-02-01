Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did Blake manage to get through to Cristal?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 11, tensions flared up when Cristal vowed to get revenge on Alexis for the murder. 

A New Home - Dynasty

However, Blake was not ready to pick a side after everything that transpired between the three of them. 

Meanwhile, Fallon decided to expand her empire and looked to Culhane for a favor. 

Did he want to help her, or did he want her to leave him alone?

Watch Dynasty Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Alexis is like a whack-a-mole game. You knock her down, she just pops up somewhere else. It's a waste of our time and our energy. So we just ignore her.

Blake

I didn't know you had a streaming service. Or is this just your Netflix account? Which, by the way, stop changing your password.

Sam

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 11

