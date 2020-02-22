Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 13

What did the new house guest want with Blake and Cristal?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 13, the drama was at an all-time high as Carrington manor was in danger of destruction. 

A New Home - Dynasty

Meanwhile, Adam turned to Alexis and Colby for help, but what did it reveal?

Elsewhere, Fallon planned a grand gesture for Liam who got a significant career opportunity. 

What did it mean for them?

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Liam, you and I have overcome so many insane obstacles. And by insane, I mean your mother.

Fallon

Kirby: That's a terrible idea.
Sammy: Oh, said the genius who slept with Adam Carrington?

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 13

