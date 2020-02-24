Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Why did Miles have to help himself?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 15, Miles was stunned when the God Account sent him his own name as a suggestion.

Rakesh realized that Miles' Facebook account had been cloned and the suggestion was for the fake account.

Which hacker tried to mess with them this time?

Elsewhere, Ali kicked off her fertility treatments in an effort to freeze her eggs before beginning chemotherapy.

