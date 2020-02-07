Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 12

Did Jackson and Maggie come to blows?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12, Jackson brought his new girlfriend to what he thought was an anniversary dinner for Richard and Catherine. 

Tearful Levi - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12

However, the meeting was actually a crisis one about the state of their marriage. 

Meanwhile, Levi brought Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member. 

Did it allow the pair to move their relationship to the next level?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12 Quotes

Vic: I feel like we're crashing.
Jackson: No.
Maggie: Why would you think that?

Mrs: Schmitt: Is everybody decent?
Levi: Except for the ball gag and jock strap, yeah.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12

