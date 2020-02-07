Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 12

Did Jackson and Maggie come to blows?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12, Jackson brought his new girlfriend to what he thought was an anniversary dinner for Richard and Catherine.

However, the meeting was actually a crisis one about the state of their marriage.

Meanwhile, Levi brought Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member.

Did it allow the pair to move their relationship to the next level?

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.