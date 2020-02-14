Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 13

at .

Who was the father of Amelia's child?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13, Amelia finally learned the results of her paternity test.

Taking Over - Grey's Anatomy

However, she had to contend with Jo who was upset about the way Link was being treated in the process.

Meanwhile, Bailey checked in on Joey, a foster kid that Ben brought in after a meeting with Station 19.

Elsewhere, DeLuca tried to find out what was going on with a seemingly incurable patient.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13 Quotes

You lied to me.

Lauren

Patient: You don't look old enough to be a doctor.
Levi: Well, sometimes I don't feel old enough to be a doctor.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13

