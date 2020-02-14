Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 13

Who was the father of Amelia's child?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13, Amelia finally learned the results of her paternity test.

However, she had to contend with Jo who was upset about the way Link was being treated in the process.

Meanwhile, Bailey checked in on Joey, a foster kid that Ben brought in after a meeting with Station 19.

Elsewhere, DeLuca tried to find out what was going on with a seemingly incurable patient.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.