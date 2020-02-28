Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 15

Did DeLuca cross a line?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15, Meredith and Carina quetioned his uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteered to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. 

Meanwhile, Bailey tried to help Joey with his future, but did she manage to bring up all the right points?

Elsewhere, Richard trained a new intern at the hospital. 

Who was the new person and what connection did they have to a former member of the hospital?

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15 Quotes

Teddy: I had this fear for a couple of months, and I'm afraid it might be true.
Tom: What's that?
Teddy: I'm afraid that Owen is the father of Amelia's baby.

Bailey: I've never seen it snow like this before.
Joey: It isn't supposed to, but y'all ruined the planet so ...

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15

