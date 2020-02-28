Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 15

Did DeLuca cross a line?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15, Meredith and Carina quetioned his uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteered to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard.

Meanwhile, Bailey tried to help Joey with his future, but did she manage to bring up all the right points?

Elsewhere, Richard trained a new intern at the hospital.

Who was the new person and what connection did they have to a former member of the hospital?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.