Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 16

How did Mike feel about being back home?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 16, the roommates eagerly awaited Mike's return.

With a new vacation on the horizon, everyone wanted Mike to return and party with him.

However, a new twist in the tale meant that his release was taking longer than expected.

In order to pass time, they went bowling and spent time with strippers.

Yes, really.

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.