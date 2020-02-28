Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 16

How did Mike feel about being back home?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 16, the roommates eagerly awaited Mike's return. 

Back Together Again- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

With a new vacation on the horizon, everyone wanted Mike to return and party with him. 

However, a new twist in the tale meant that his release was taking longer than expected. 

In order to pass time, they went bowling and spent time with strippers. 

Yes, really. 

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 16 Online

