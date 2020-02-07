Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Josie and Katy become fast friends?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1, Josie arrived in New York City to find a way to kickstart her career in the music. 

Josie Sings - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1

But what scars did she retain from the sleepy town of Riverdale?

Meanwhile, Katy got ready to find her calling in one of the most prominent department stores in New York City. 

However, she faced stiff competition for the job she always wanted. 

Elsewhere, Jorge had to find a way to get the acting job he wanted. 

Watch Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Katy: Josie!
Josie: Katy Keene!

I've been thinking about moving to New York for a while, and now I'm here to make all of my dreams come true.

Josie

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

