Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Katy decide to marry K.O.?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2, Katy was between a rock and a hard place as she tried to make sense of what life as an engaged young woman in New York would look like.

Katy Contemplates - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jorge realized he was blacklisted from several agencies in New York.

What measures did he go to in order to break out?

Elsewhere, Alexander tried to get throught to Josie, but was she ready to listen to him?

Watch Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Every Sunday when I was a little girl, my mom used to take me to the little lighthouse. She said it was our secret spot. Now, it's where I come to escape the city and get a little quiet time.

Katy

Hi mom, if you can hear me. Just give me a sign. What do I say to K.O.?

Katy

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Josie and Jorge Chat - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
Katy Contemplates - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
Pepper Talks - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
Did Katy Say Yes? - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
A Kiss Before Engagement? - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
Josie and Alexander Attend a Show - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
  1. Katy Keene
  2. Katy Keene Season 1
  3. Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 2