Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Kai escape the prison world?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, the evil uncle of Lizzie and Josie returned to get some revenge on the Gemini coven. 

Alaric Looks Worried - Legacies Season 2 Episode 12

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Alaric when he was faced with three students he banished from the school 10 years before. 

What did he learn about Kai?

Elsewhere, Sebastian had a plan to make Lizzie live forever, but what did he want to do to her?

Legacies Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Jade: Quick question? Who the hell are you?
Josie: Jade.

Alaric: I need you to go to the meadow and get the sand clock before anyone else finds it. Then, I need you to come back here -- and hide. And stay hidden.
Josie: Dad, this is all my fault. If I hadn't done black magic in the first place, we would have never been in this mess.
Alaric: We all make mistakes.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 12

