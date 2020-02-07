Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Kai escape the prison world?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, the evil uncle of Lizzie and Josie returned to get some revenge on the Gemini coven.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Alaric when he was faced with three students he banished from the school 10 years before.

What did he learn about Kai?

Elsewhere, Sebastian had a plan to make Lizzie live forever, but what did he want to do to her?

