Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Who did not make it out of the prison world alive?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 13, the darkness consumed Josie as she tried to save Lizzy and Alaric.

We Need to Talk - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Kai arrived at the school in disguise, but Hope realized who he was before it was too late and took action.

Elsewhere, the Necromancer revealed his intentions to Kai.

Did Kai want to work with the villain?

Watch Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

There's something missing from my memory. Someone.

Josie

For the first time in my life, everything feels clear.

Josie

Legacies Season 2 Episode 13

Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 Photos

We Need to Talk - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
Through the Bars - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
Hope Practices Magic - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
Landon in Danger - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
Dorian Helps - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
Hope in Trouble - Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 2
  3. Legacies Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 13