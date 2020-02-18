Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 7

What happened to the passengers of Flight 828?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 7, the truth about the callings finally came to light, and it changed everything.

Meanwhile, Ben realized that Olive was getting too close to the Church of the Believers, so he set out to save her.

That involved taking down Adrian.

Elsewhere, Zeke challenged Michaela's trust when he pressed on with his own plan.

