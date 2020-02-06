Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Nancy find her way back to the correct reality?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 13, the Drew Crew tried to find out more details about the reality and how they could help her.

Meanwhile, Nancy learned more details about the Lucy Sable murder.

Could the evidence be taken back to the real world?

Elsewhere, Nancy's father realized his daughter was in the firing line and went off on a mission of his own.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.