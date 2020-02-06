Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 13

at .

Did Nancy find her way back to the correct reality?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 13, the Drew Crew tried to find out more details about the reality and how they could help her. 

To Be a Marvin - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Nancy learned more details about the Lucy Sable murder. 

Could the evidence be taken back to the real world?

Elsewhere, Nancy's father realized his daughter was in the firing line and went off on a mission of his own. 

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

I am stuck in a dream of my perfect life.

Nancy

Everyone in here is perfect and happy. And there's no ghosts, and my mom's still alive, and you all like me.

Nancy

