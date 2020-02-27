Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 14

Who was playing the Drew Crew?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14, Nancy and her team followed the latest lead in the Lucy Sable murder. 

Ace - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14

However, they also had to deal with the attempted murder of someone in their community. 

Meanwhile, Nancy and Nick were forced to confront the prospect that they were being played. 

Who emerged as the latest suspect?

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14 Quotes

You lost me once. Do you really want to lose me again?

Laura

Laura, I promised Tiffany I would keep you safe. And I'm sorry. I feel terrible. If I had known the Hudsons were gonna try and kill you...

Nick

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14 Photos

George - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
Ace - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
Ace and Bess - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
Waiting - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
On the Clock - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
Friend or Foe? - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 14
