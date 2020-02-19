Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did employees go unpaid?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 14, Max raced against the clock to rearrange the budget when it emerged that everyone could go unpaid. 

Peter is Dying - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13

With tensions in the hospital at an all-time high, everyone tried to work together despite the possibility of not getting their salary. 

Kapoor was presented with a device that was tipped as the future of medicine, leading everyone to wonder what was really going on at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Iggy went against the norms to prove a diagnosis. 

Did she land herself in hot water?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 14 Online

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Iggy: Does anyone else make you feel that way, less than? Diminished?
Cepheus: I'm 13, so everybody.

Mother: How does a 13-year-old get a tumor in his brain from stress?
Helen: That's what I would like to find out.

