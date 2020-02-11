Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 14

Did Jessica find a way to get all the information about the girl in the box?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 14, it was do or die time for many when the Carousel Killer came out to play. 

Dangerous Dad - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 14

Did it mark the end of the line for the character?

Meanwhile, the NYPD investigated families tied to Martin's victims to assess who could be causing all the unrest. 

Elsewhere, Ainsley received a big promotio at work, but what did it mean for her safety?

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 14 Quotes

Martin: This is nonsense. I could never hurt you.
Malcolm: Why?
Martin: Because you're my son. I mean could you kill me?
Malcolm: No, of course not.

Malcolm: If you were going to kill me right now, how would you do it?
Martin: Jeeze, son. What a morbid thought. I'm afraid my options are a tad restricted.

