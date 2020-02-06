Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

What happened to Katy Keene?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12, Veronica grew concerned for her former friend after some crazy details about her past came to light. 

Picking Up Where They Left Off - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Archie set out to help his Uncle Frank when someone from his past arrived in Riverdale. 

What did Mary tell her son about him?

Elsewhere, Betty and Alice's investigation into the incidents at the Stonewall Prep put them on a collision course with the number one suspect. 

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Toni: Fangs, tell me you’re not selling drugs again?
Fangs: Toni, Kevin and I started this little … side-hustle, and don’t worry, it’s nothing illegal, per se.
Toni: What kind of side-hustle? It looks lucrative as hell. Is this something I can get in on?

Alice: What’s this?
Betty: My latest murder board.
Alice: Who got murdered?
Betty: Mr. Chipping. Maybe. We let the case get cold, but we know Brett’s a total sociopath. So, let’s find out if he’s a killer too.

