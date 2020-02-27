Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Who killed Jughead Jones?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 14, Betty, Archie, and Veronica realized that one of them could be capable of murder after a night in the woods went horribly wrong. 

Dad Drama - Tall - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13

With the police closing in, everyone set out to find out who the evidence stacked up against. 

Who was in the firing line?

Meanwhile, Hiram's condition came to the forefront when it seemed possible that he was lying about it. 

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

I’m sorry, Donna, but I’m the ultimate wild card. I am the daughter of The Black Hood. The nightmare from next door. I’m training with the FBI and I’m coming for you, you psycho b****! Not Joan, not Jonathan, not even Brett. Just you.

Betty

Betty: You drugged me, Donna You put a bloody rock in my hand, but it was you or one of your demented chums that killed my boyfriend.
Donna: Fascinating theory, but here is what I think you did. Rather than try to explore to the authorities what you were doing with a bloody rock standing over Jughead’s corpse, you hid or got rid of the body. Archie and Veronica helped you, am I right? No need to answer me, I know that’s what happened, just like how I know Jughead’s body will never be found.
Betty: Yeah, why’s that?
Donna: Because if it was, all of the forensic evidence would lead to you, Betty. The crazy girlfriend with the history of mental illness. The perfect murder! No body, no crime.

