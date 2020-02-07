Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Who died?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3, Pruitt grieved a monumental loss that made him question the future of Station 19. 

Vic and Dean - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Anny refused to come to terms with the loss plaguing her father and threw herself straight into work. 

How wrong did it go?

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a widespread carbon monoxide leak. 

Was it intentional, or was there more at play here?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Andy: Is it everything you dream of?
Sullivan: I think you should take some time …
Andy: I don’t want time. I want to work. I need to work.
Sullivan: You suffered a trauma. You lost a friend.
Andy: I’m aware of what I’ve suffered and what I’ve lost.
Sullivan: I know what Ryan meant …
Andy: Can I work or not? Respectfully, Capt. Sullivan …
Sullivan: Battalion chief.
Andy: Chief Sullivan, I need to be at work. I’m saying please.

Andy: It’s getting late. Can you stay over?
Ryan: I thought your dad said I couldn’t do that anymore.
Andy: Ugh, he doesn’t get to tell me what to do.
Ryan: He kinda does.
Andy: Um, no excuse you, I’m 20, almost 21. Soon it won’t be a misdemeanor when I have a beer.
Ryan: I’m almost 21 too, so if you add us up, we’re like 41, 42, old.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3

