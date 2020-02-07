Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Who died?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3, Pruitt grieved a monumental loss that made him question the future of Station 19.

Meanwhile, Anny refused to come to terms with the loss plaguing her father and threw herself straight into work.

How wrong did it go?

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a widespread carbon monoxide leak.

Was it intentional, or was there more at play here?

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.