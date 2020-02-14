Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 4

at .

Did Maya ruin the team?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4, more details about the changes to the dynamic at the firehouse divided everyone.

VIc - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Ben and Jack helped a group of homeless foster and biological siblings so they could save a life.

Elsewhere, Pruitt set out to change thins in Station 19 when a firefighter refused a request from him.

What did it mean for everyone?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

41 TV Characters With Slamming Hot Bods
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Jack: Yes, that was me on the Wheaties box. Thanks for noticing.
Travis: Boy, you’re awfully blonde for a captain.
Vic: I’m tall, and I’m serious. I haven’t smiled since 1990.

JJ: Hi. Long time, no houseboat.
Dean: What is that?
JJ: Ugh, I know. I’m super fat ‘cuz I’m having a baby. It’s yours by the way. Is this an OK time?

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4 Photos

Sullivan - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
Jack 3 - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
Jack 2 - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
Jack - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
All - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
Andy 2 - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 3
  3. Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 4