Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Travis make the right call?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6, he made the toughest call of his career when Seattle was covered by a blizzard. 

Jack and Dean cooking - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6

With lives on the line, the crew were forced to face up to their truths. 

What did it mean for them?

Elsewhere, Ben realized that one of his colleagues was lying to the rest of the team. 

Did he find out the truth?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Jack: Aw, she’s like a tiny little monster.
Dean: Growing a second tinier monster inside of her.
Jack: You excited?
Dean: It’s not the first word that comes to mind.
Jack: Eager? Enthusiastic? Exhilarated?
Dean: Terrified. I’m terrified.

Jack: I’ve never been told so many times to clean what’s not dirty.
Andy: Ugh, Maya hasn’t figured out that we can’t scrub away her shame.
Jack: Speaking of shame …
Andy: It was a drunken hookup between old friends. I feel no shame.
Jack: You were drunk?
Andy: No, but it won’t happen again.
Jack: It won’t?
Andy: Jack.
Jack: Right, roommates.
Andy: Pals.
Jack: Buddies.
Andy: Never again.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Crying Andy - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6
Dean kitchen - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6
Jack and Dean cooking - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6
Jack cooking - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6
