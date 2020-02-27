Watch Survivor Online: Season 40 Episode 3

Who escaped the Edge of Extinction?

On Survivor Season 40 Episode 3, there was chaos on the island when an opportunity presented itself.

With everyone struggling to make sense of the new twist, one person made it their mission to gather information on everyone.

Meanwhile, new-school players attempted to take control against the old-school players in an effort to change up the game.

However, things took a wild turn when Jeff dropped another bombshell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.