Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 5

What happened to Peter?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 5, the remaining women caught up with Peter in Costa Rica.

However, they learned that he was caught up in a freak accident that could have derailed the whole show.

Peter opened up to the women about a crazy story of the wound.

Meanwhile, the Bachelor and one beauty flew over the picturesque landscape.

When they returned from an excellent date, however, a volatile contestand voiced her frustration about not getting to go on the date.

How did Peter react?

