Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Sutton manage to prove she was still Team Scarlet?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 3, shifting dynamics in the office forced Sutton into a situation she did not want to be in. 

Oliver and Jacqueline - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kat tried to help a transgender runner get into the New York City Marathon. 

Who stood in her way?

Elsewhere, Jane and Ryan tried a different type of marathon that put them on the outs with a close. 

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Jane: I could do a story about that community.
Alex: Community of lazy drunks?

Kat: Oh, Sutton, this tiny little handcuff is gorgeous.
Sutton: I know it's perfect.
But is it gorgeous enough for us to forget that it is a symbol of patriarchal oppression?
Sutton: Yeah.

