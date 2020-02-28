Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Kat make a breakthrough?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6, the journalist considered her feelings on preconceived gender roles in the bedroom.

However, things took a turn when she spoke to her friends about it.

Meanwhile, Jane felt like a fraud when asked to speak at a wellness seminar while struggling with a feminine health problem.

Elsewhere, Sutton tried to bond with Richard's mother.

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.