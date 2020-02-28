Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

Did Kat make a breakthrough?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6, the journalist considered her feelings on preconceived gender roles in the bedroom. 

Cheers - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 5

However, things took a turn when she spoke to her friends about it. 

Meanwhile, Jane felt like a fraud when asked to speak at a wellness seminar while struggling with a feminine health problem. 

Elsewhere, Sutton tried to bond with Richard's mother. 

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6 Online

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Cody: Thank you, my lady.
Kat: I had no idea you were such a cheeseball.
Cody: But totally endearing right?
Kat: If you wanna call it that.
Cody: Beautiful and sarcastic, a deadly combination.

Sutton: It sounds like your heart is a lesbian and your vagina is bisexual.
Kat: Or, I’m Kat, over of human beings.

