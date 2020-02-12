Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 12

What did the results of the primary tell the family?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 12, the action switched from pre-recorded to live.

Mark was looking out for the results for a school report, while Harris was not amused by the political process.

Meanwhile, the family shared their different views on politics.

One of the big topics was the perspective that you have to vote for a candidate you don't love.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.