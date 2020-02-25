Watch The Good Doctor Online: Autopsy

Did Shaun's confession derail his relationship with Carly or Lea?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16, the resident had an epiphany about his feelings for one of the women in his life. 

Having a Drink - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 15

However, things took a turn when he performed surgery on a Jane Doe. 

Meanwhile, Claire, Morgan, and Marcus treated a college student with a split personality disorder. 

Was his diagnosis all that it seemed?

Performing a Controversial Procedure - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 15

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Patients die, Dr. Murphy. That's something else we have to own.

Melendez

Shaun: Carly broke up with me.
Melendez: I thought you two were doing great.
Shaun: We were, but then we weren't. Cross clamp, please.
Park: You must really be hurting.
Shaun: Not really.
Melendez: We've all been there. It helps when you own you're in pain.
Shaun: There is nothing for me to own because I'm fine.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16 Photos

Morgan's Patient - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
A Split Personality - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
Shaun is Obsessed - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
Everything Changes - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
Jane Doe - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
A Candlelight Dinner - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16
