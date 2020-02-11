Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Did Shaun cope well with unwanted attention?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14, the surgeon found himself trying to save a patient who was a social influencer. 

Having Doubts - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14

Meanwhile, the team treated a woman who was in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant. 

What went wrong?

Elsewhere, Carly tried to separate Shaun from Lea, leading to a blowout argument that changed their relationship forever. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Morgan: So you didn't like what the specialists told you, so you came here?
Kylie: I ran out of specialists.

Shaun: Time to wake up.
Carly: It's too early. It's still dark out.
Shaun: I want to have sex.
Carly: As romantic as that proposition is, it's too early.
Shaun: I have calculated it and given our average duration, we have precisely enough time to have sex and get ready to go to work on time.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14 Photos

Carly and Shaun Kiss - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
Having Doubts - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
Carly is Challenged - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
Trouble Breathing - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
Morgan's Latest Dilemma - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
Confronting Morgan - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 3
  3. The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 14
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 14