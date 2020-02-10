Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 13

Did Cynthia find herself in trouble?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 13, Tanya and Kenya were brought together to resolve their differences after the drama in Toronto.

What did they have to say to each other?

Meanwhile, Porsha and Dennis returned to coiples counseling.

What did Porsha learn about the man who claimed he wanted to work things out?

Elsewhere, Todd finally made good on his promise to spend more time with Kandi.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.