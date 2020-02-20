Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Secrets Revealed

Did Teresa get her wish?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 15, Teresa set out to try to unite her friends.

But Melissa wanted to take Danielle out of the equation for good, so she decided to meet her in Jersey to officially oust her from the group.

Meanwhile, Margaret realized that Jennifer was causing trouble, and decided that she wanted to take her down.

Elsewhere, the insanity at the shore house reached dizzying heights after another argument.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.