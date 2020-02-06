Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Sorry Not Sorry 2

Who tried to ruin Margaret's party?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 13, more details about her lawsuits came to light as the Macbeth collection was put in the public eye. 

Causing Problems - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Meanwhile, Joe insulted Bill about his sex life, leading to a blowout between Melissa and Jennifer. 

Who got the upper hand?

Elsewhere, Jackie opened up to her father about the way she felt about him speaking the way he did to her kids. 

Did she get her point across?

