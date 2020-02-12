Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 13

at .

What happened between Young Kate and Marc?

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 finally shed light on one of the biggest mysteries on the series. 

A Protective Mother - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13

However, another mystery quicky took its place when the answers finally came out. 

Meanwhile, Kate found herself at odds with those closest to her in the present-day storyline. 

This paved the way for her to find strength in unexpected places. 

Did she manage to reconnect with Kevin and Randall by the end of it?

Watch This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

I'm reading about this girl in Minnesota who used gene therapy and she got some of her sight back. Like, 30 percent. I'd be ecstatic if our son got 30 percent of his sight back.

Toby

Jack: Every good story has a hero who wants something, and he or she -
Kate: She.
Jack: She has to go on an adventure to get it.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 Photos

A Protective Mother - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
Trouble in Paradise - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
Kate Can't Sleep - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
So In Love - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
Tucking in Kate - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
Finally Asleep - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 4
  3. This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 13