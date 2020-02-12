Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 13

What happened between Young Kate and Marc?

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 finally shed light on one of the biggest mysteries on the series.

However, another mystery quicky took its place when the answers finally came out.

Meanwhile, Kate found herself at odds with those closest to her in the present-day storyline.

This paved the way for her to find strength in unexpected places.

Did she manage to reconnect with Kevin and Randall by the end of it?

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.