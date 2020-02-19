Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 14

What happened to Kate?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14, we finally returned to the cabin as Rebecca and everyone else rushed to save Kate from her boyfriend. 

Kate Can't Sleep - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13

With lives on the line, the family realized they had to play their next move smartly to keep one of their own safe. 

Meanwhile, in the present, the Big Three returned to the cabin and it became the place that allowed them to reconnect. 

What were they missing about the big meeting?

Watch This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Jack: I don't know if you're into this whole thing or if you just like to humor me, but either way, thank you.
Rebecca: What can I say? Either way you're cute.

Jack: Can anyone tell me what this is?
Kate: A lunch box?
Jack: It's not a lunch box.
Kevin: It looks like a lunch box.
Jack: I know it looks like a lunch box, but it's not. It's a time capsule.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14

