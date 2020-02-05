Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did the girls cut Kristen off for good?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 5, Katie and Kristen started fighting in Miami, and Stassi was stuck in the middle.

Which side did she choose?

Meanwhile, Brittany lashed out when she realized that her and Jax's friends were only going to bicker the entire trip.

Elsewhere, James Kennedy had a plan to get back in good graces with his enemies.

What did he do?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.