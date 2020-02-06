Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Who did not survive the battle against Scandinavia?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 10, Bjorn prepared a treaty with King Harald that would keep them safe in the face of great disaster. 

Ivar's Horror - Vikings Season 6 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Ingrid was attacked when someone tried to get more details about her marriage to Bjorn. 

Elsewhere, Bjorn and Ivar had a deadly reunion and only one of them was left standing by the end. 

Finally, Oleg arrived in Scandinavia to cause death and destruction. 

Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Bjorn: I will defeat you, I will win. The Gods are with me.
Ivar: You are wrong. The Gods abandoned you a long time ago, my brother. There's no way you can win.

Don't you understand that they are going to attack in overwhelming numbers?

Bjorn

