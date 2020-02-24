Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Did Elizabeth manage to move on from recent events?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 1, she set out to embrace change.

However, when change threatened to change her life for good, she started to worry that it was too much.

Who helped her through her funk?

Meanwhile, Rosemary prepared for her Hollywood vacation, fully aware that her life would never be the same after.

Elsewhere, Florence's health woes took center stage.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.