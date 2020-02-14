Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Meemaw and Dale's ex-wife make fast friends?

On Young Sheldon Season 3 Episode 15, the pair met up under the weirdest of circumstances.

However, they tried to put the past behind them.

Meanwhile, Sheldon was forced to work on a group project with reluctant college students.

Did he win them over by the end?

Elsewhere, George Sr. wanted to trim the family's outgoings, but what did that mean for everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.