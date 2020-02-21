Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Sheldon agree that CalTech was in his future?

On Young Sheldon Season 3 Episode 16, the youngster made his way to the education institute with the aim of learning about what was offered.

However, he struggled to make sense of a life away from his family.

Meanwhile, Meemaw tried to cheer up a jealous Missy who was upset about Sheldon.

Elsewhere, Georgie was furious when Mary listened in on a phone call with his girlfriend.

Did he get revenge?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.