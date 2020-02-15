What to Watch: Amazon's Hunters Premieres, Good Girls Returns!

We're firmly planted in one of the busiest times of year in the TV biz.

Now that the Super Bowl and the myriad awards shows have come and gone, the schedule is nice and crowded.

We have some picks for you in the coming week! Check 'em out.

Sunday, February 16

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

After an extended hiatus caused by award shows and the Super Bowl, God Friended Me is back and it's wasting no time dealing with Miles' hunt for the hacker behind the God Account.

Ali kept her cancer diagnosis a secret so that Arthur and Trish could enjoy their wedding, but when she finally reveals the truth, how will they respond? Rakesh gets quite the surprise when his dating app suggests Jaya isn't his soulmate Will he take the hint?

Did you catch our exclusive sneak peek?

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

The second part to the return of Winn is here and this time Kara tries to help him face his greatest fear, whatever that may be.

Meanwhile, Alex tries to find evidence that implicates Lex, and Brainy must decide where his allegiance lies -- with his Superfriends or with Lex.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event.

Also, Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna’s whereabouts.

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

Our favorite trio is back and up to their same old tricks. The ladies have a new scheme up their sleeves, but it wouldn't be Good Girls without a surprise or two to complicate things.

We've seen the premiere and you do not want to miss this fun installment!

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

Batwoman returns and Kate is torn for some reason between crazy Alice/Beth and awesome not-Alice/Beth

While Luke and Mary try to find the cause of not-Alice/Beth's headaches, Jacob gets good news. Sophie does something "extreme" #eyeroll

9/8c The Outsider (HBO)

Holly is getting closer to cracking the case, but she also has to contend with a possessed Jack who is driving her to the barn from The Outsider Season 1 Episode 2. Will she survive the ordeal?

Meanwhile, Ralph is starting to realize that the supernatural claims of the private detective may be ringing true.

Monday, February 17

8/7c All American (The CW)

Spencer is worried Coop isn't taking everything seriously and asks Layla for her help.

Olivia questions whether she did the right thing by going to Billy about Asher, leaving Billy to have to make a tough choice in order to protect his team.

Coop is feeling smothered by everyone and makes a tough decision about her potential future.

Meanwhile, Laura knows Jordan has a big heart but is concerned about his relationship with Simone.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Martin is hospitalized after the shocking stabbing, but the authorities try to get down to the bottom of the events leading up to it and who is really responsible.

Jessica is determined to cover for Malcolm while Martin fights for his life, and we enter the mind of a serial killer via Martin's hallucinations.

Meanwhile, Edrisa squad can rejoice.

The lovable medical examiner will go undercover in the field when the team investigates homicides done by a professional embalmer.

10/9c Manifest (NBC)

If you've been watching Manifest and patiently waiting for answers, the promo is basically saying that this is the moment you've all been waiting for as the words "every clue has led to this" flash across the screen.

Is this the moment everything falls into place and starts making sense? F

or our sake, let's hope so. Mic is heard saying that "this moment" is what the Callings meant about saving the passengers, and it's followed by an explosion that looks like it may have come from the Church of the Believers.

Tuesday, February 18

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

The Lunch Box is finally open for business but things go awry when the chef suffers an accident.

Plus, Ben and Darlene have an important talk about Ben’s baby fever while Dan avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The Resident returns with another intense hour as the team has to figure out if Bell's supplements are making people ill and killing them.

Nic has to work alongside Cain again when the new neurosurgery center opens.

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

While investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who left a rare, valuable – and possibly stolen – coin to the National Museum of the Navy, the team imagines themselves in his life story in order to piece together how the coin ended up in his possession.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Ava takes over the captain's duties while Sara gets called away on business. And given Ava's leadership roles at the Time Bureau, this new role should go off without a hitch, right?

Well, that might be hard seeing as an oblivious Zari is still on the ship and wants to play with the Legends. Meanwhile, Constantine confronts someone from his past. Could it be the spirit of Astra's mother who he alluded to on last week's episode?

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

The doctors race to diagnose a mysterious illness.

Max has to scramble to fix the budget when employees are not getting paid.

Meanwhile, Iggy goes to bat to prove his diagnosis of a patient is sound, and Lauren is on the receiving end of an unexpected visit.

Wednesday, February 19

8/7c Survivor: Winners At War (CBS)

Two Survivor winners have been sent to the Edge of Extinction. How will the news of Amber's elimination effect her husband Rob on the other tribe?

Also, after Natalie's blindside, will the newer season winners band together to strike against the older seasons?

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Dex and Grey take a trip to the city of angels for Dex's latest case and things are definitely heating up. Or that might just be the fire in their hotel room.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The love quadrangle heats up when Raj secretly spends time with Isabella, who continues to come across flirty.

He's trying to ignore his attraction to her just as Mariana has to face her feelings for Evan head on.

10/9c The Magicians (SYFY) With the knowledge that Fillory is facing an apocalypse -- yes another one -- our favorite characters try to figure out how to stop it.

Meanwhile, viewers will finally get some more insight into the Dark King's true motives, and several relationships are put to the test.

Thursday, February 20

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

With Seven of Nine on the scene now, expect the awesome to skyrocket.

The crew attempts to extract Maddox from Freecloud in a plan that involves some truly fabulous costuming.

8/7c Station 19

Get ready for some insane fun and another mini-crossover with Grey's Anatomy as a team-building camping trip goes awry when the firefighters have to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack.

Cue all the absurdity that will follow, but it should be one heck of a ride.

8/7c Katy Keene (The CW)

Now that Katy and K.O. have defined their relationship, they need to figure out what living together looks like for them.

Meanwhile, Jorge will continue to try to prove he has enough talent for Broadway, leading to horrifying results.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

It's ... another crossover, TV Fanatics, so buckle your seatbelts. The doctors will fight to save a couple who is attacked by a bear on a camping trip during Station 19.

Meanwhile, DeLuca grows increasingly frustrated when Meredith takes over Suzanne's case.

9/8c The Bold Type

The Bold Babes are getting married! Sutton begins to plan her wedding and has to figure out what kind of bride she is going to be.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Rome and Regina see their baby's ultrasound for the first time, but the excfitment is short-lived when Eve fears her abusive ex-boyfriend has found her, and she wants to leave town.

It's Maggie's six month checkup after beating cancer, and she reaches out to Gary for support when she's afraid to go to the appointment alone.

Friday, February 21

Hunters (Amazon)

Al Pacino makes his debut as a regular in a television series with this thriller created by David Weil and produced Jordan Peele about a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City.

The cast is top notch, including Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Jerricka Hinton, Lena Olin, and Dylan Baker.

It gets a whole lot of crazy as the hunters set out to take down a plan to establish a Fourth Reich in the United States.

8/7c Dynasty (The CW)

When Dynasty returns on February 21, it's switching things up by delivering a black-and-white film noir that puts Liam in the detective seat as he pursues a new career opportunity.

The synopsis teases a new houseguest for Blake and Cristal, while Adam seeks help from Alexis and Colby as Kirby's crush for him grows strong.

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Harry Langford helps Five-0 investigate a series of murders that follow the plot of a fabled unpublished crime novel from the 1920s.

Also, Tani and Junior’s friendship takes a meaningful new turn.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.