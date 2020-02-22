What to Watch: When Calls the Heart, The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, and Altered Carbon Return!!

Hallmarkies everywhere will rejoice on Sunday night when When Calls the Heart returns.

But they won't be alone in their celebration. The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul also return that night.

Find out what else is in store with our curated list of what to watch.

Sunday, February 23

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

What is Miles going to do when his next suggestion is himself? Ali starts fertility treatments in hopes of freezing her eggs before getting chemotherapy.

8/7c When Calls The Heart (hallmark)

Hallmark's greatest hit returns on Sunday night with a whole new season. Elizabeth's heart is still torn between two men, but Lucas offers writing advice that sends her looking for new inspiration.

And what is it that might drive Faith and Carson apart? They're not even together in the When Calls the Heart Season 7 poster! Be sure to tune into the premiere to find out, and be here just after for a full review.

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

A new villain with a bite terrorizes Gotham, and the Kane sisters have to team up. Say what now?

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The explosive midseason premiere picks up moments after the midseason finale. We've watched it, and it may well be one of the best episodes to date.

It's claustrophobic, disturbing, and will change one of the show's most important relationships forever.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Anna Kolcheck returns to warn Callen that he is in danger and he must now work with an archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

It's the 100th episode of Supergirl and Mxyzptlk takes Kara on a trip down memory lane to see what it would be like if she never lied to Lena about her secret identity.

Will she change the past, or will Lena stay mad at Kara forever? Many familiar faces return on an episode that is sure to be epic!

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

Beth struggles with her mother-in-law, Ruby struggles to pay the bills, and Annie begins to work on bettering herself.

The ladies also look to get back into the money-making business, but they're unaware that Rio is back in the picture.

10/9c Better Call Saul (AMC)

The series returns for its penultimate season with the long-awaited arrival of its lead character Saul Goodman finally taking center stage.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Officer Nolan and the team desperately search for Officer Chen after her abduction and must try to convince imprisoned serial killer Rosalind to help them before it's too late.

We don't know about you, but we think The Rookie has been off the air too long!

The promo for the episode has us worried!

Monday, February 24

8/7c All American (The CW)

Spencer is worried Coop isn't taking everything seriously and asks Layla for her help.

Olivia questions whether she did the right thing by going to Billy about Asher, leaving Billy to have to make a tough choice in order to protect his team.

Coop is feeling smothered by everyone and makes a tough decision about her potential future.

Meanwhile, Laura knows Jordan has a big heart but is concerned about his relationship with Simone

Tuesday, February 25

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Gorilla Grodd returns!!

His return is precipitated by Barry, who, feeling overwhelmed from the fallout of Crisis, conducts an experiment that goes haywire.

Meanwhile, Iris is still stuck in the Mirrorverse with a frantic Eva, and they must work together if they ever want to escape.

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

Dan starts to bond with his younger half-brother but is upset to learn that their father paid for Ed Jr.’s college education, something he refused to do for Dan.

Jackie hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they “invite” her into their relationship, and Harris and Mark do not react well to the news that Darlene is considering having a baby with Ben.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

With Sara still in Star City, the Legends must face their next Encore without her. Ava invents the Prognosticator to help them find Genghis Khan in 1990's Hong Kong while Constantine's life remains in jeopardy.

As an added bonus, Caity Lotz makes her directorial debut.

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

This season has been horrible, but it concluded with a blowout argument between Tom Sandoval and pretty much everyone else.

That alone should cause a ripple effect on the coming episodes, especially with Jax and Brittany's wedding on the horizon.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Max is taking on the opioid crisis, and our money is on him coming up with a truly creative solution.

The real surprise will be when Karen Brantley encourages Max to break whatever rules he has to in order to fix something. Meanwhile, Helen will go to extreme lengths herself to prove a point.

Wednesday, February 26

9/8c The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

The show has seen better days, but the development that Teresa told Danielle to pull Margaret's hair is going to put a dampener on the rest of the trip to the Jersey Shore.

Additionally, Teresa and her family travel to Italy to meet Joe for the first time since he got deported.

9/8c Chicago Fire and 10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

The first crossover of 2020 finds Chicago Fire and Chicago PD dealing with multiple overdoses that are connected to Roman's sister.

Brian Geraghty reprises his character who left the series in Chicago PD Season 3.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Who wrote the manifesto? Speckulate descends into chaos after someone wrote and shared an anti-women manifesto that also sheds the spotlight on Mariana and her relationship with Evan. Trouble finds Callie, and Jamie races to protect her, but it might do more damage than good.

And finally, the show continued to mix up dynamics when Dennis and Gael spend the day bonding, and it leads to Dennis asking Gael for help.

Thursday, February 27

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

The trippy sci-fi show returns for a second season today, and it features an entirely new cast, too.

Will you be watching?

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

As Picard and the crew of La Sirena approach The Artifact, Narek risks everything to bring about Soji's activation. What will Dr. Jurati's next move be?

8/7c Katy Keene (The CW)

Katy and K.O. have officially ended their relationship, but they need to navigate life as friends, which proves to be difficult.

Meanwhile, Jorge is torn between a hot firefighter and a hot lawyer. Who will he choose?

8/7c Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

It's time to say goodbye to Snooki and hello to more Angelina.

Yes, Snooki is exiting the series after a decade in the spotlight, but not before she bickers with her onetime nemesis all over again. Plus, Mike gets out of jail, and Lauren breaks the news to everyone that he's coming home.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Bless their hearts, the doctors of GSM are about to lose their minds over half a foot of snow.

A "blizzard" hits Seattle and has the hospital buzzing with new cases, but Mer and Carina worry when DeLuca volunteers for a life-threatening task. Meanwhile, Bailey helps Joey out with his future.

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

From weddings to sex toys? The Bold Babes are getting in touch with their lady bits. From strap ons to vagina facials The Bold Type has got it covered!

Friday, February 28

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The sweet, tortuous, or aggravating (depending on your stance) relationship angst continues with Maggie and Gary dancing around each other's feelings. Gary accidentally crashes Maggie's first date with someone new, and Gina encourages Gary to tell Maggie how he feels.

Elsewhere, Rome meets with a Hollywood big shot as he continues forward with his script, and Eddie teaches Dakota a hard lesson about what it's really like in the music industry.

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

The already whack story of The Sinner Season 3 gets a lot crazier as Ambrose takes off after Jamie, resulting in a psychological game of cat and mouse.

You won't want to miss it!

8/7c Dynasty (The CW)

Blake and Alexis compete to win the affection of their children, Fallon and Adam, while Liam is confronted by someone from his past.

Saturday, February 29

Happy leap year!

12/11c am/pt Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert (FOX)

The concert, which took place Feb. 16 in Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover, and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need.

Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends Queen + Adam Lambert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more. FOX’s special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John.

All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.

Here's a peek:

