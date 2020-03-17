A Million Little Things Round Table: Are You Happy Katherine Is Officially Part of the Group?

The group made peace with Jon's death and honored his memory.

And on A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 17, they were closer than ever as they resolved many of their issues, came together as a family, and a new mystery was introduced.

Join TV Fanatics Christine Orlando, Jack Ori, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the hour.

Which of Jon's dream appearances did you enjoy the most?

Christine: The dream sequence with Gary because it felt the most like a dream where everything felt weird and random but really wasn’t. I also like how it sent Gary reeling and trying to figure out how to put his life back together.

Meaghan: Definitely Gary's. That is exactly what a TV dream sequence is supposed to be like. The rest were too grounded in reality to have the same impact that Gary's dream did.

Jack: Agreed! It's so rare on TV to see a dream that actually seems like a dream. It made sense given everything Gary was dealing with, despite how weird it all was.

Did Gary make the right choice calling Darcy instead of Maggie? Do you think he'll stick to it?

Christine: He did make the right decision. I think Maggie and Gary need to figure out who they are without cancer and each other if there’s any chance of them rebuilding their relationship.

Darcy could be good for Gary, even if their relationship doesn’t end up being long term. Plus, I love the actress, so I’m happy to see more of her.

Gary: When I first met you, you were dying, and I think maybe I was dying too. I just didn't know it. But I was broken. And you were right. Instead of dealing with that, I tried to save you the way I couldn't save Jon. And I know now that I put way too much pressure on our relationship, and I screwed it up. And I just didn't want today to go by without saying it.

Maggie: Thank you. But it's not all on you, Gary. Cancer wasn't the only problem I brought to our relationship. I was broken too. Permalink: Thank you. But it's not all on you, Gary. Cancer wasn't the only problem I brought to our...

Meaghan: Yes. I love Gary and Maggie, and I know that they are going to find their way back to each other but Gary can't chase after Maggie like a lost puppy with nothing in return.

However, like I said last week, I like Darcy, and I don't want her to get hurt, so I hope that Gary and Maggie get this figured out before things get serious between them.

Jack: Yes. Gary still needs to figure out who he is without Maggie, and anyway, Maggie wants to go to Oxford. I like Darcy, though. I hope she's not just a placeholder for Maggie because that would be seriously uncool.

Sophie forgave Eddie and took him to visit Jon's grave. React.

Christine: It was time. Sophie has had time to process everything so that she can move forward, and she knows Jon wasn’t blameless when it came to the end of her parents’ marriage.

Sophie has had to grow up a lot in the past year, and this showed that in doing so she hasn’t lost her capacity for forgiveness and love.

Meaghan: Finally! Sophie's forgiving Eddie was always going to take longer than her forgiving Delilah. Delilah is her mom. At some point, she had to forgive her for what happened.

She didn't have that same obligation to Eddie. I'm glad that their relationship can start to get back on track again. Losing Jon from her life was bad enough. Sophie needs strong male role models in her life.

I heard my mom say you haven't visited yet. Look, I'm just so tired of being mad. You should visit him. Sophie Permalink: I heard my mom say you haven't visited yet. Look, I'm just so tired of being mad. You should...

Jack: I'm so glad that Sophie finally was able to forgive Eddie. Sophie has had such a rough time since the reveal, and she needed to do this to be able to move forward.

Which character arc have you enjoyed the most since Jon's death?

Christine: Katherine’s! She started as the outsider, who was closed off and angry, and now she’s standing up for herself and coming into her own.

Katherine has fallen back in love with Eddie, forgiven Delilah, and adores and cares for their baby daughter. I’m thrilled she’ll get to open her own law practice because she really deserves this opportunity.

Meaghan: Both Katherine and Eddie. Not only have they grown in incredible ways individually, but their relationship has also come so far since his death as well.

Katherine has learned to let people in, which seemed almost impossible when we first met her. She has also shown just how strong she is, as a woman, as a wife, as a mother and friend.

She went from one of the worst characters on the show to one of the highlights every week. Eddie was so fragile when the show started, but he has found strength in his flaws and has learned so much from the mistakes of his past.

To be honest, I never thought I would feel like part of the group again after Jon was gone. He was the one who always made me feel like I belonged. Not anymore. You really are like family to me, so thank you. Katherine Permalink: To be honest, I never thought I would feel like part of the group again after Jon was gone....

Jack: I also love both Katherine and Eddie. They've had the most growth, I think. But I've also really enjoyed Rome working through his depression and now even being able to say it's a disease.

What are your new theories about Eddie, Alex, and the lake house?

Christine: Well, Eddie’s dream could be skewed because it was a dream, but it looks like Alex drowned on the lake, and Eddie was too drunk to save her.

Was Lindsay somehow involved too? Were their parents? I’m guessing there are still a lot of details we’ll be learning along the way.

Meaghan: I don't think that it is going to be as cut and dry as it appears right now. I think there is a chunk of what happened that he still isn't seeing clearly that involves Lindsay.

Jack: Yeah, I don't think it's a clear cut as it seems right now either. Whatever happened involved a boat, but honestly I didn't think about the lake house during that sequence because I was trying to figure out how this related to Eddie's life right now.

Do you have any additional thoughts about the hour you'd like to share?

Christine: Regina and Katherine both acknowledging the microaggressions of racism and gender inequality that they both face regularly. It was just a moment between these two women but it spoke volumes.

Delilah: Jon would have wanted you to have this. You gave me my house. The least I can do is give you an office.

Eddie: With your name on the door. Permalink: Jon would have wanted you to have this. You gave me my house. The least I can do is give you an

Meaghan: I am so happy that Regina and Delilah gave Katherine the office space above the restaurant. If Katherine still had any doubts about whether she is part of this crew, I think they were all demolished at that moment.

The loss of Jon made all of these people love and appreciate each other in ways that they never could have when Jon was alive.

Jack: I loved Gina's talk with Walter. He really is where Rome was a while ago (minus the suicidal ideation), and I was glad someone pointed out how similar they are.

What was your favorite moment or quote?

Christine: Eddie telling Katherine he’s got this, that he’s got them and that she should pursue her dream of opening her own practice. They’ve come so far in just a year, and it proves how anything can change for the better when two people decide to work for it.

Theo: I'd like to make a toast. The Egyptians believed that you die twice. Once when you take your final breath, and then again the last time someone says your name. They believe your spirit lives on as long as people kept remembering you. So as long as we all keep remembering uncle Jon, he'll never really be gone. Was that okay?

Delilah: That is more than okay, Theo. Permalink: The Egyptians believed that you die twice. Once when you take your final breath, and then again

Meaghan: Theo's speech. How insightful was that? Especially coming from a kid his age. That kid is an absolute rockstar.

All of the younger cast on this show is great. The true definition of a stellar ensemble cast!

Jack: The Walter story was my favorite story. Like I said above, I loved Gina's talk with Walter.

I also liked Rome's argument with him. I was thrilled that Rome pointed out that depression is as much a disease as cancer is.

Talking about Maggie is brave for fighting cancer. I'm fighting a disease. I'm brave too. Rome Permalink: Talking about Maggie is brave for fighting cancer. I'm fighting a disease. I'm brave too.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics.

Do you agree with our round table? Do you disagree?

Hit the comments below with your responses.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.