A Million Little Things Round Table: Does Darcy Stand A Chance?

Now that we know more details about that night, how do you feel about Lindsay showing up and opening this can of worms all these years later? Do you think it could lead to one or both of them relapsing?

Christine: I don’t blame Lindsay. She’s finally sober and remembering past sins and buried memories. She doesn’t know what happened that night, but she knows someone ended up dead, and I’m sure it’s haunted her.

Eddie and Lindsay having one another to lean on over this can help keep them sober, but I’m hoping that Eddie confides in Katherine soon. Secrets are deadly for addicts and marriages.

Jack: I don't know that it's going to lead to a relapse. I hope not. But I worry that Eddie may become obsessed with finding out what happened, and that could be bad for both him and his marriage.

I agree with Christine that Eddie needs to tell Katherine what's going on with this before things fall apart.

Lindsay: You got a great family.

Eddie: Yeah, I do.

Lindsay: What's that supposed to mean?

Eddie: It means we were doing great. Katherine, me, the kids, we were in a good place, finally, and then you showed up.

Lindsay: You asked me to come back into town for your vow renewal.

Eddie: But you're the one who brought this up. I haven't thought about Alex and the lake in years. You can't just dump your conscience on me without thinking about how it affects my family.

Lindsay: Yeah, you haven't had to think about it in years, but guess what? It's all I've thought about! You know what? Fine. Let's turn around. We don't need to do this. Let's go.

Meaghan: I agree with Christine about Lindsay. If she started recovering all these memories now that she is sober, she has to tell Eddie. Eddie deserves to know that there is more to the story than that of which he's aware.

I have enough faith in Eddie that I don't think this will lead to relapse for him. If this happened a year ago? Absolutely.

However, he is in such a good head space right now. As everyone else said, though, he needs to confide in Katherine.

What do you think happened at the lake house? And how do you think it'll affect Eddie and Katherine's vow renewal and a fresh start?

Christine: I think some stupid young people got high thinking it would be fun and one of them ended up dead. Eddie could have caused it but more than likely he was just too inebriated to save her and she was too high to save herself.

None of this has to stop the vow renewal, but it all depends on how upset Eddie is and how he deals with the memories he now can’t stop from coming back.

Jack: I also think this looks like an accident caused by Eddie and Alex getting high, and Alex's parents clearly blame Eddie for it.

It doesn't have to stop the vow renewal, but Eddie may be extremely upset, and I could see him deciding he doesn't "deserve" Katherine after learning that he may have been responsible for Alex's death.

Meaghan: I think it was a complete accident. If they were both high and/or drunk, neither were in the right frame of mind to be on a boat.

Eddie is probably going to carry guilt for the fact that he couldn't save her, but it is not his fault. I think I agree with Jack that Eddie may sabotage the vow renewal, but hopefully, he goes to Katherine before then, and they can work this out and get Eddie the reassurance he needs from her.

Gary and Darcy are getting more serious. Has this changed your opinion of the Gary/Maggie situation?

Christine: I love Darcy, and I’m enjoying her with Gary, but I still believe Gary and Maggie are end game. That said, Darcy’s appearance has me thinking I might be okay even if they weren’t.

Jack: I really like Darcy! I'm afraid that she's going to get her heart broken when Gary gets back with Maggie, and I don't want to see that happen.

Meaghan: Darcy is great. This is really a hard one for me because I hate when great characters are causalities of an OTP reunion.

However, I want Maggie and Gary back together, so I will kindly look the other way while Darcy's heart gets trampled on. Or who knows, Darcy may completely understand if Gary explains the situation to her and willingly step aside for them to reunite.

Did Eve make the right decision by planning to cut ties with the Howards after the baby is born?

Christine: I can’t even imagine how difficult this will be for Eve. Perhaps some distance will make this easier on her.

As long as she doesn’t cancel the adoption, I think she’s handling things the best way she can. I expect that with time, she'll have some contact with them and the child, but right now the adjustment is going to be tough on her.

Jack: I think it makes sense right now. It's going to be harder for her to give up the baby than she originally thought, and becoming best friends with the adoptive parents isn't going to make it any easier.

Meaghan: Yes. She needs to do the right thing for herself. If she doesn't feel that she can handle being in their lives, watching them raise her baby, then that distance is what she needs.

Also, I'm sure she is doing this to protect Rome and Regina as well. She might be worried that she will change her mind if she spends too much time with the baby, and she cares too much about them to do that to them.

Delilah is also getting serious with Miles, and Sophie has accepted and encouraged it. Thoughts?

Christine: The best part about this story is that Delilah and Sophie are communicating once again. I’m not a big fan of Delilah and Miles as we know nothing about Miles. This feels like nothing more than a one-night-stand that’s been extended, not a real relationship.

Jack: I'm unimpressed with Miles so far, but I do like that Delilah and Sophie are talking. Sophie's reaction when she found out about Miles irritated me, and I was glad it was short-lived.

Meaghan: We need to see more of this relationship for me to get on board with it. Sure, Miles is super attractive and fun, but that is all we know so far.

I am definitely happy that Sophie is okay with her getting back on the horse and being on board with it now. We don't need another reason to watch these two fight.

What was your favorite moment?

Christine: Darcy’s panic attack, how Gary dealt with it, and that she shared her PTSD with him. Gary is proving he can have an adult relationship without cancer being a factor.

Also, I wanted to hug Darcy when she talked about the guilt she felt over having a panic attack in front of her son.

Jack: I liked Gary telling Darcy that Maggie was his ex and that he wanted to be honest from the get-go. I thought that showed a lot of growth on his part.

Meaghan: Maggie and Darcy meeting. In another world, these two could have been great friends. The giant-sized Gary elephant in the room is going to do nothing to make this a realistic reality, unfortunately, though.

What do you expect/hope to see in the finale?

Christine: I’m assuming we’ll have a climax for both the lake incident and Gary and Maggie’s relationship, and I’m looking forward to both.

What I’m really worrying over is whether or not everything will be okay when Eve goes into labor and if she’ll change her mind concerning the adoption or if her ex will come back and do something stupid.

Gary: Maggie and I dated.

Darcy: Oh.

Gary: Actually, we lived together.

Darcy: Oh.

Gary: And if I'm being completely truthful, she kind of broke my heart, and I want to be completely honest with you because I really like you, and earlier you were so honest with me.

Jack: I'm worried about Eve, too. I think there's going to be a lot of drama around the birth/adoption, and there will be something big happening with the lake house to carry us over the break.

I also expect we will find something unsavory out about Miles because so far he's a blah type of character, and that would make a good cliffhanger.

Meaghan: I'm very worried that Eve is on the brink of changing her mind. I'm also worried that we aren't going to get a resolution for the Maggie and Gary situation given how new the whole Darcy relationship is.

