A Million Little Things Season Finale Spoilers: Babies, Big Secrets, and Drama! Oh My!

What a difference a year makes.

The shifting dynamics on A Million Little Things Season 2 have brought us to this.

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19 serves as the season finale, and there are going to be some twists and turns for everyone involved.

From the official synopsis alone, we know there is a vow renewal, a possible baby arrival, some traction on the relationship between Delilah and Miles, as well as some more information on the mysterious lake accident.

Here's the official press release from ABC:

"'til death do us part"- As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital.

Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident on the season finale of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. Guest stars include Sprague Grayden as Lindsay, Floriana Lima as Darcy, Parker Young as Miles, Olivia Steele Falconer as Alex Stewart, Betsy Brandt as Colleen Stewart, Aleita Northey as Georgia, Ebboney Wilson as Eve and Moneca Delain as Cailey.

The episode "'til death do us part" was written by DJ Nash and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

This episode could be the one that changes everything, especially with the lake accident answers coming to the surface.

Eddie and Katherine's relationship has proven it can withstand anything, but something tells us their happiness will be short-lived.

Is there such a thing as a happy ending on AMLT? We think not!

Maggie's shocking news should be fun because ever since she appeared in Gary's life, she brought a bullet train of drama with her.

Every time it seems like we're moving on, there's another big twist about her past that threatens their future.

Indeed, they may not be together, but there's a good chance they will be by the end of the finale.

With Eve in labor, it seems like Regina and Rome might get to have their first child together, assuming everything goes to plan.

The official trailer for the episode seems to suggest there will be complications.

A Millon Little Things Season 2 concludes Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.

