Almost Family Officially Canceled at FOX

As we previously teased earlier this year, FOX has canceled Almost Family after one season.

Almost Family stared Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena.

The series focused on Julia Bechley (Snow) whose world turned upside down. She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children.

While still coming to terms with this revelation, Julia discovers that she has two new half-sisters — her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Echikunwoke), and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Osment).

Almost Family Season 1 is averaging just 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, with the most recent episode coming in at just 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Even before those ratings, the show was losing a significant chunk of The Masked Singer's ratings, meaning that it was earmarked for cancellation shortly after it premiered.

As FOX's lowest-rated series in the demo, the chances of it being renewed were slim. The network previously banished the final two episodes to Saturday nights.

That's why it seemed the series was effectivly canceled some weeks ago. It's rare for a scripted series to move to Saturdays and survive.

Fox recently trialed unscripted series Lego Masters out of The Masked Singer and it is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating.

Fox, as a whole, have not made many new renewal or cancellation decisions as of yet, with The Simpsons and Bless The Hearts as the sole renewals thus far.

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bob's Burgers, Last Man Standing, Family Guy, and The Resident are likely to be renewed.

Deputy, Prodigal Son, Outmatched, and Duncanville are on the bubble for renewal.

