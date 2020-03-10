Almost Paradise First Look: Christian Kane Returns!

Christian Kane has been a TV Fanatic favorite ever since his days on Leverage as Eliot Spencer.

As such, we followed him to The Librarians, but aside from guest appearances here and there, he has not been on our TV screens regularly.

That's about to change, and his new show looks to be one for the Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI crowd.

It follows Alex Walker (Kane), a former U.S. DEA agent who was forced into early retirement.

"Once the DEA's most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner's betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go - a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago," reads the official logline.

"He now runs the gift shop in the island's luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the US Naval base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett."

The logline continues, "But the island's luxury resort has attracted rich, powerful and sometimes criminal elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex."

"Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he's pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situation, either through his friends in the local police or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it."

The series also marks a reunion between Dean Devlin and Kane, who previously worked together on Leverage and The Librarians.

Devlin and Gary Rosen created the drama and will serve as showrunners on the first season.

They will executive produce with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Electric Entertainment will produce.

"I've been fortunate to work with Christian Kane previously on our hit show Leverage and The Librarians series," said Devlin when the series was picked up.

"We are thrilled that he has agreed to star in our show, Almost Paradise. Christian has the perfect combination of skill, humor and smarts for the starring role in Almost Paradise."

WGN America shared an exclusive clip with TV Fanatic, and it certainly looks like a fun series that will be filled with action.

The full clip is at the bottom of the article for your viewing pleasure!

Almost Paradise premieres March 30th at 10/9c on WGN America.

