Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Trying

Six months fly by on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6.

There are over 600 pregnancies in this episode, but not the one we wanted.

Our favorite couple Jake and Amy are the ones "trying" this week without any results.

Nothing is worse for Amy Santiago than failing a test, and she's not dealing well with the fact that she can't study for this. But that doesn't stop her from trying.

Her "pregnancy war room" was very intimidating, but it only goes to show how dedicated she is to have a child. With so much research and effort put into this conception, they'll hopefully have a lucky break soon.

Amy: Hey, did you get my sexy calendar invite?

Jake: You mean the one titled 8 pm coitus?

It seems like Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 is heading down the path of an infertility storyline.

Jake's insistence that it's his fault they haven't been successful thus far makes me think we're going to see a Chandler and Monica-esque plot where both characters are infertile.

It's unlikely that it will all fall on Jake and his "bum nards." Regardless, Jake and Amy are a team now.

They have one of the healthiest marriages on television, and they'll get through this hard time together.

Amy: Didn't work.

Jake's insistence to Amy that they are already a family whether or not they have a child was a highlight of the episode.

Andy Samberg always delivers such a charismatic performance, even in these serious moments.

Jake and Amy's relationship has come a long way since Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1, and they keep finding ways to make it even sweeter.

On the opposite side of the fertility spectrum, Charles and Rosa found themselves in a guinea pig breeding situation.

It's one of the more ridiculous side plots in this show, but it was incredibly entertaining. All 600 of the guinea pigs named Clare took up residence in the precinct's creepy storage room, driving a wedge between Terry and the squad.

Terry: What were you thinking? Breeding guinea pigs at work?

Charles: We weren't breeding them on purpose. They're just very sexual creatures and we didn't want to slut-shame them!

Terry's character has felt a bit out of place during this season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It seems like the show isn't totally sure what they want to do with him, so he's just stepped into the role of pseudo-captain that Holt left behind.

It doesn't feel right seeing Terry bossing around Holt, even if he's just following the rules. Of course, Holt is a more difficult uniformed officer to control than the rest, but he has every right to be.

Holt was demoted for petty, personal reasons, and it wouldn't be the end of the world for Terry to give him a break.

Holt's known for keeping grudges, so if I were Terry, I would keep my guard up.

Aside from that, Terry's anti-guinea-pigs-in-the-workplace stance doesn't look good on him. Even Rosa was originally against sending the guinea pigs to a lab.

Rosa's emotional side has been really prominent lately, and the show's been better for it. No one is better at monotone line delivery than Stephanie Beatriz.

Beatriz's attempt to convey a wide range of emotions while maintaining Rosa's intense composure has been a treat.

Charles and Rosa are also great together. Their dynamic has always been a fun one to watch, especially now since Charles's crush on her at the beginning of the show has been long forgotten.

Another highlight of the episode was Hitchcock finally getting his fair share of the spotlight. Making him and Scully season regulars was a great production choice.

We learned a lot about Hitchcock through his journey from one divorce party to the next. He moves on fast, considers himself a workaholic, and his relationship with Scully is more intense than we originally imagined.

Scully's speech officiating Hitchcock's wedding highlighted how deep their bond is, not to mention the two cakes he bought for the divorce parties celebrating them being "bros."

Hitchcock: See ya dorks, I'm gonna get some!

Deciding to swear off women and just get wings with your best bud seems like the best way to get over a divorce.

The introduction of Hitchcock's weird friend who wanted to buy all the guinea pigs to turn into toupées also added another new layer to the character. If you are the company you keep, then what does that say about him?

It was smart of Charles and Rosa to vet his friend, otherwise all 600 Clares would've ended up somewhere much worse than a lab.

Stray Thoughts:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine loves to skip ahead with time jumps. But this one got me wondering, does this show still take place in 2020? There's no evidence that Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 doesn't take place in present-day, but the math doesn't completely add up.

Holt's comment to Terry that he's not one of his favorites was cold.

Jake's right; Wario does cheat!

Amy revealing Hitchcock's wife's pregnancy at her wedding was very reminiscent of when Jim dropped the same bomb at his own wedding on The Office.

Gina's absence from this episode wasn't noticeable. The show's finally found its footing without her.

Do you think Jake and Amy will keep trying?

Will you miss Clares 1-600?

How much longer until Holt is reinstated as captain?

